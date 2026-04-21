Step inside Dhurandhar's Jameel Jamali aka Rakesh Bedi's Mumbai house - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi's portrayal of Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's superhit franchise Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge not only amplified his popularity but also gave him the much-deserving spotlight. He has been working round-the-clock in movies and TV serials for more than 4 decades ever since his screen debut in 1979 release Hamare Tumhare.

Rakesh Bedi featured in movies including Chashme Buddoor, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Naqab, Jawab Hum Denge, Yes Boss, and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, among others. He was also part of successful television shows like Shrimaan Shrimati and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. Recently, filmmaker turned vlogger Farah Khan visited his Mumbai house in her latest episode of Fun (Food) With Farah.

Farah asked Bedi if there has been a change in how people perceive him post Dhurandhar success. “Yes, things have changed now,” Rakesh laughed. “A lot of people are approaching me for ads. The line ‘Tu bachcha hai mera’ has really struck a chord.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Inside Rakesh Bedi's house

His cosy Mumbai house has several art pieces and other collectables. The warmth cab be felt through the beautiful cream-coloured walls with matching furniture, paintings and designer pieces in the living room.

Rakesh Bedi gave Farah the best part of his personal space ( his den). "This is some kind of den, where I chill," he added, explaining the purpose of this small room with pink walls.

On one wall, there is a collage of all the brands' deals he cracked after the massive success of Dhurandhar films. It was titled Mera Bachcha, Brands Ka Dhurandhar and featured the actor in the get-up of Jameel Jamali.

On another wall, there is a fan-made sketch of him and on another wall, there is a picture of him surrounded by his dialogues.

The house looks tastefully decorated with wooden furniture, keeping the minimalistic design in mind.

Rakesh Bedi's fee

Farah asked, “Rakesh, do you get paid now? I guess you do.” Looking at Rakesh’s wife, Farah said: “When they all started their careers, nobody used to pay them.” “The times were different,” Rakesh Bedi replied.

Farah then quizzed him about Saath Saath, asking, “Did you ever get paid for your role in that film?” “Nope, never,” he said, adding, “That is the only film where I wasn’t paid a single penny—not even for conveyance. I even carried my own food.”

In the vlog, Farah along with her cook Dilip, chatted with Rakesh Bedi, his wife Aradhana and daughter Ritika.