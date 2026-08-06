Mumbai: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted a grand success party and dinner at her residence to celebrate the success of Netflix's reality series 'Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa'. As the co-host and "Jailer" of the high-energy reality show alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Farah welcomed contestants, cast members and associates of the series for an evening of celebration following the show's strong performance on the streaming platform.