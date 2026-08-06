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  • /Step inside Farah Khan's glam 'Lock Upp' season 2 success party after Shreya Kalra's win - Watch

Step inside Farah Khan's glam 'Lock Upp' season 2 success party after Shreya Kalra's win - Watch

Lock Upp Season 2: Premiering on June 27, the season featured 15 contestants who entered the lockup with three closely guarded personal secrets each.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Step inside Farah Khan's glam 'Lock Upp' season 2 success party after Shreya Kalra's win - Watch
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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Step inside Farah Khan's glam 'Lock Upp' season 2 success party after Shreya Kalra's win - Watch
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