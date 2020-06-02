Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s super luxurious house in the lap of Himalayas

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has opened the doors of her new house to her Instafam and shared how the actress designed the place all by herself. By scrolling through the pictures, Rangoli’s house looks like one luxurious abode and the breathtaking view of it in the lap of Himalayas will leave you mesmerised.
Sharing the pictures of the new house, Rangoli wrote, “We named our house ‘Villa Pegasus’ it’s a Greek word which means an immortal winged horse. It’s named after the building in Mumbai where Ajay and I started our married life in an apartment, I also conceived Prithavi there. Sharing some pictures of our home with you all, but pictures don’t do justice to its beauty, it’s not a house, it’s a blessing.”
In a separate post, Rangoli thanked Kangana for taking care of the interiors and categorically mentioned that she used only local materials to design the place and ordered things while she was busy with her professional commitments.
Take a tour of Rangoli Chandel’s new house here:
We named our house “ Villa Pegasus “ it’s a Greek word which means an immortal winged horse, it’s named after the building in Mumbai where Ajay and I started our married life in an apartment, I also conceived Prithavi there, sharing some pictures of our home with you all, but pictures don’t do justice to it’s beauty, it’s not a house it’s a blessing
No words to thank our doll for being there for us in so many ways, also would like to mention she used only local material for construction and ordered everything for interiors online while she was on various shooting locations, amazed with the super efficient deliveries to our home in small village in Himalayas, our Indian brands quality is far better than many international brands today and they are super affordable as well #proudindian #aatmanirbharBharat #Indiansarethebest
When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing ... P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait , will post more when it’s all ready ..
Kangana, who dotes on Rangoli’s son Prithavi, welcomed him to his house in a traditional way by performing an aarti and making halwa.
Some days ago, Kangana’s team had shared glimpses of how her plush office in Mumbai looks like. She is currently in her hometown Manali with family.
On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on late politician Jayalalitha.