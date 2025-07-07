New Delhi: Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, has now ventured into a new domain. From singing, stand-up to hosting a show, acting and now he has become an entrepreneur. Yes! you read that right. The top comedian has opened a cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, with his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma's New Cafe

Kapil Sharma's brand new venture is called The Kaps Cafe. The official Instagram page of the cafe shared a video showing a packed space with guests lining up to enjoy the new space and food.

“We’re so grateful for the amazing turnout! Thank you for your patience as we try to seat everyone. Our cafe is currently very busy with a big line-up. We appreciate your support during our soft launch,” the team wrote on Instagram stories.

Visual Tour Of Kapil Sharma's Cafe

The cafe's interiors are chic with sot pastels dominating the entire space. The cosy pinks and whites make it look cutesy while the furniture is absolutely modern. The cafe offers coffee along with a range of mouth-watering desserts, including lemon pistachio cake, fudgy brownies, and croissants.

Both Kapil and Ginni shared photos and videos from the opening day on their Instagram Stories, thanking fans and friends for the love and good wishes.

Kapil Sharma is currently entertaining the viewers with his brand new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The comedy show is now in its third season, with new episodes dropping every Saturday at 8 pm.