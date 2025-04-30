New Delhi: The popular Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of her last releases including massive blockbuster Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun and Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal. The Southern beauty also starred alongside superstar Salman Khan in Sikandar, but the movie got lukewarm response from the critics and fans alike. Coming back to her winning streak, the gorgeous actress has made a niche spot for herself and remains one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses in the country with Rs 45 crore net worth as per several media reports.

Rashmika Mandanna, as per GQ India report own a suave bungalow worth Rs 8 crore in Bangalore which includes a massive garden area with lush greenery. Besides her Bangalore residence, the actress invested in properties at Coorg, Hyderabad and bungalow in Goa as well. Today, let's take a visual tour of her several homes she owns in different cities from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coorg, and Goa to Mumbai, reportedly. Check out the Instagram photos giving us a sneak-peek into her lavish abodes:

The lush greenery and vibrant flowers span over her courtyard, giving a very warm vibe to the entrance of her home. In love with nature, her front lawn with a swing makes her perfect for family chit-chat sessions.

Poolside Villa

She also has a suave-looking poolside villa with neutral backdrop. It looks perfect for a relaxing time.

Living Room

Her living room gives full cosy vibes with warm and pastel creamy shades used for furniture and flooring. Her Instagram posts offer a glimpse of her home, along with her beloved pet dog named Aura. On Diwali, she lit up her residence looking absolutely festive-ready.

Terrace Balcony

The balcony in her home is half covered with scenic view visible to the eyes in addition to few greens, keeping her closer to nature.

