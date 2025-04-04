Step Inside Tamannaah Bhatia’s Mata Ki Chowki, Actress Wore Temple Prasad Saree Turned Into Gorgeous Suit; Fam-Jam Dances & Sings Together!
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently hosted a Mata Ki Chowki at her home during the auspicious ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival, bringing together family and close friends for a spiritual gathering. The intimate ceremony was filled with soulful bhajans, prayers, and a serene atmosphere, reflecting her belief in seeking divine blessings amid her busy schedule.
Tamannaah was seen wearing a beautifully crafted salwar suit made from a saree cloth that she had received as prasad during her visit to Hyderabad’s revered Peddamma Gudi temple. This sentimental gesture added a deeper spiritual connection to the event, symbolizing her reverence for the deity and her commitment to honoring traditions in a meaningful way.
Her decision to repurpose the prasad cloth into an outfit not only reflected her devotion but also highlighted a sustainable and heartfelt approach to fashion.
At the special Mata Ki Chowki, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani was also seen in attendance.
