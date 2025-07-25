‘Stolen’ Fame Abhishek Banerjee To Step Into Tamil Cinema — Details Inside

New Delhi: Stolen fame Abhishek Banerjee’s recent Instagram post from Chennai has sent fans into a frenzy. Not just because he’s working on a new project, but because the city holds a deeper connection to his past.

Though born in Kharagpur, Abhishek was raised in the coastal township of Kalpakkam, just an hour from Chennai. He spent much of his childhood immersed in Tamil Nadu’s culture, food, and monsoon skies.

Now, years later, he’s back,this time in front of the camera, shooting for an undisclosed project in Chennai. The timing couldn’t be more perfect. With Paatal Lok gaining cult status and Stolen receiving an overwhelmingly positive response in Tamil Nadu’s film circles, Abhishek’s fan base in the South is stronger than ever.

For many, it feels like a cinematic homecoming the boy from Kalpakkam returning as one of India's most compelling screen talents. The excitement is real, and this time, it’s personal.

A source shared, “Chennai and Kalpakkam hold a special place in Abhishek’s childhood memories. The local food, the sea breeze, the monsoon rains it all feels familiar to him. Returning here for a shoot feels like coming full circle for the Stolen actor. While details of the project are still under wraps, shooting in this environment has been a unique and meaningful experience for him and his team.”

Stolen

Banerjee's Stolen won critical acclaim and was backed by powerhouse executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. Directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Stolen is a Jungle Book Studio production.

Written by Karan Tejpal alongside Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar, the film features a stellar cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan in pivotal roles.

Stolen is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 4.