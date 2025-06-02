Stolen Special Screening: Ahead of its launch, Prime Video hosted an exclusive screening of the highly anticipated investigative crime thriller Stolen in Mumbai.

The event drew an eclectic mix of talent from the Indian entertainment industry, celebrating the debut direction of Karan Tejpal and his powerful story.

The premiere was attended by ensemble cast, including Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, and Mia Maelzer, who was joined by producer Gaurav Dingra and executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Nikhil Advani, Kiran Rao, and Vikramaditya Motwani.

The screening also marked by the presence of friends from the film fraternity, including prominent names like Rajkummar Rao, Konkona Sen Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Vijay Verma, Divyenndu Sharma, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Amol Parashar, Tillotama Shome, Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan, Varun Grover, Vasan Bala, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nitanshi Goel, Ankur Tewari, among others, further fueling the anticipation for the global launch.

The screening was met with an enthusiastic response from attendees, who praised Stolen for its authentic storytelling, nuanced writing, and performances.

Bollywood Stars's Review 'Stolen'

Konkana Sen Sharma said, ''Just a stunning film, so taut, engaging, surprising -loved it! Watch it on @primevideoin on June 4th! Congratulations @karantejpal94 @nowitsabhi and the whole team!

Special shout out to bestie @ninnatheninja on co-producing something so fine! ''

Fatima Sana Shaikh said, ''SAW STOLEN AND JUST CANNOT GET IT OUT OF MY HEAD, HAD TO TAKE A BREATHER AND COLLECT MYSELF AT ONE POINT before i could go back in. IT MAKES YOU UNCOMFORTABLE FOR all the right reasons. congrats to the team for making such a string and engaging film. And what performances! @karantejpal94 @nowitsabhi @miamaelzer @shubhamfullname''

Vasan Bala said, ''Blown Away!!!!To the team that persevered, persisted and toiled with this for years...all your hard work shows.... and shines. I am sure the release will unleash all the applause and love...much deserved.''

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada said, ''Phenomenal!!! @karantejpal94 @nowitsabhi @shubhamfullname @raodyness @nikkhiladvani @motwayne @anuragkashyap10 @thegauravdhingra. ''

Soha Ali Khan said, ''My friend @ninnatheninja s first film credit as creative producer!

And what a film!!! Hard-hitting and relentless... congratulations to the team ''

Ankur Tiwari said, ''RAW HARD - Bravo @karantejpal94 & TEAM STOLEN @raodyness@nikkhiladvani @anuragkashyapio @motwayne @ninnatheninja @nehacolours @thegauravdhingra @gauravxwadhwa @amazonprime.''

Shibani Akhtar said,'' PLEASE WATCH 4th June @primevideoin.

What a film! Beautiful! Powerful! So moving! Stunning piece of cinema @karantejpal94 @thegauravdhingra @nowitsabhi #miamaelzer @shubhamfullname.''

Amol Parashar said, ''#STOLEN is stunningly raw and scary. How stereotypes, presumptions and lack of trust can lead humanity down dark rabbitholes. @nowitsabhi @shubhamfullname - mazza aa gaya bhaiyon! What chemistry and performances!

So well done @karantejpal94 @thegauravdhingra -it's been a long journey but so worth it!

And the heroes behind the film @nikkhiladvani @raodyness @anuragkashyap10 @motwayne - Special shoutout to @ninnatheninja.''

Tillotama Shome said, ''Do Not Miss This.''

Varun Grover said, ''Ekdom kadak edge-of-the-seat social thriller! Bhayankar anxiety inducing, like everything seeped in current reality of our nation. Congratulations @karantejpal94, @nowitsabhi, @miamaelzer, and team.''

Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikhil Advani, Kiran Rao and Anurag Kashyap are on executive producer chair.

Directed by Karan Tejpal, Stolen is all set to premiere on Prime Videos on June 4, 2025.