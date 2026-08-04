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'Stop immediately': Mrunal Thakur issues legal warning over deepfake misuse of her identity

Mrunal Thakur has issued a strong public warning against the misuse of her identity through AI-generated deepfake content. The actress said anyone creating or sharing such material using her likeness could face legal action.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
'Stop immediately': Mrunal Thakur issues legal warning over deepfake misuse of her identity
Image Credit: Mrunal Thakur, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Stop immediately': Mrunal Thakur issues legal warning over deepfake misuse of her identity
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