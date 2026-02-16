Stranger Things star Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson in intimate Valentine's Day ceremony
Actor-singer Maya Hawke, best known for her role in Stranger Things, has officially married her musician fiancé, Christian Lee Hutson, in a surprise Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony.
Best known for her role in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the 27-year-old actress married the 35-year-old singer on Saturday, February 14. Photos from the private ceremony quickly went viral across social media platforms.
Elegant Winter Wedding Look
For her big day, Hawke stunned in a grand white wedding gown layered with an oversized feathery winter coat, perfectly suited for the season. She completed her bridal look with her hair styled neatly in a classic top bun.
more photos of maya hawke and christian lee hutson’s wedding !! pic.twitter.com/0NDjDuFsDa — best of maya hawke (@badpostmaya) February 15, 2026
Hutson complemented her elegance in a timeless black tuxedo, featuring a crisp white waistcoat and a black bow tie.
Maya Hawke’s Valentines wedding looks like scenes from a romance film pic.twitter.com/H4xpiIL503 — ATHENA (@1999vogue) February 15, 2026
Star-Studded Guest List
Among the attendees were Hawke’s famous parents, actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who were present to celebrate their daughter’s special day.
Thurman looked graceful in a light blue gown paired with matching shoes, while Ethan Hawke opted for a sharp all-black suit.
Several of Maya’s co-stars from Stranger Things were also spotted at the ceremony. Cast members, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery were seen together in circulating photos and videos.
The wedding comes just weeks after Hawke and her co-stars wrapped up the popular series, with the finale airing on New Year’s Day. Hawke joined the show in its third season as Robin Buckley, the witty co-worker and best friend of Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery.
About Maya and Christian’s Romance
Hawke and Hutson first met while collaborating on music several years ago. The New York-based musician worked closely with Hawke on her 2024 album, Chaos Angel.
Hutson confirmed their engagement during an appearance on the SoCal Sound Session last year. Shortly afterwards, Hawke was photographed in Manhattan wearing a diamond ring, sparking engagement speculation.
In July 2024, Hawke shared candid photos with Hutson on Instagram, praising him as a “poet” and “musical genius” while announcing his third album, Paradise Pop 10. She also revealed that she had collaborated with him on some of the project’s music, including the track “After Hours.”
What’s Next for Maya Hawke?
Following her successful run on Stranger Things, Hawke has several projects lined up. She is set to appear in upcoming films, including Wishful Thinking, One Night Only, and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
