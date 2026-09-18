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'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse

Nearly a year ago, Brown and Bongiovi announced that they had welcomed their first daughter through adoption.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse
Image Credit: Instagram

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'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse
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