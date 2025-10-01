Advertisement
Student Of The Year 2 Supporting Actor Arrested At Chennai Airport With 3.5 Kg Cocaine Worth Rs 35 Cr: Report

Vishal Brahma Arrested: Authorities are also investigating his travel history to ascertain if the actor has been previously involved in any drug smuggling activities. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Student Of The Year 2 Supporting Actor Arrested At Chennai Airport With 3.5 Kg Cocaine Worth Rs 35 Cr: ReportPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In an alleged drug trafficking case, a Bollywood actor has reportedly been detained at the Chennai airport with 3.5 kg cocaine worth Rs 35 crore. According to a report in The New Indian Express, he was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and has been identified as actor Vishal Brahma, who was also seen in a supporting part in the movie 'Student Of The Year 2'.

He was on his return from from Singapore when official found cocaine with him. According to TOI, he allegedly claimed that he got the bag at the Singapore airport from an unknown person and was told to hand it over to a receiver at Chennai airport. However, the officials suspect that there might be more than what meets the eye which hints at a possible supply of drugs to Delhi or Mumbai, where an organised drug network operates.

Authorities are also investigating his travel history to ascertain if the actor has been previously involved in any drug smuggling activities. Brahma has been held under the NDPS Act and is remanded to prison. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is investigating to find out links to a larger network.

This happens to be the second incident of cocaine seizure at Chennai Airport in the past two weeks, reportedly.

 

