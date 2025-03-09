Subhash Ghai Breaks Silence On Quitting Filmmaking: 'Everyone Just Working, Poor Things...'

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently opened up about his decision to step away from filmmaking during a candid conversation with film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta on the podcast Game Changers. Ghai, known for classics like Karz, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal, revealed that the fading passion and love in the film industry played a key role in his choice to stop making films.

When asked about his decision to stop making films, Subhash Ghai expressed his disappointment with how the industry has changed. He shared, "It's just one thing, I don't see love among people, I don't see love in the team. I see everyone just working, poor things." Ghai pointed out the increasing commercialization of cinema, where creativity is being overshadowed by an obsession with deadlines.

Ghai shared a particular incident from his time working on a project with a writer. He shared, "I called a writer, told him a story, and asked him to write it. He says, 'Yes, I'll write it in 15 days, give the second draft in 3 days, then this and that.' He gave me all the dates and installments, 'Your story will be ready in the many days.' Ghai humorously added, "I said, 'Are you making rotis or what?' because he gave me the whole thing with dates and installments."

The veteran filmmaker expressed his frustration with the mechanical and transactional nature of modern filmmaking. Subhash Ghai stressed that, for him, filmmaking is an art driven by passion and love elements he believes are fading in today’s fast-paced industry.

Subhash Ghai also criticized the rise of actors turning producers, claiming many lack a true understanding of both the craft and business of filmmaking. Additionally, he called out the industry's tendency to overlook technicians beyond the lead cast, especially writers and composers.

