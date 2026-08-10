Subhash Ghai celebrates Sanskrit version of ‘Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge’ from Karma

Sharing a picture, Ghai wrote, "When a music album of our film karma was released with signatures of all stars, l. p. (laxmikant-pyarelal) and anand bakshi in 1986 With one national iconic song Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge ae watan tere liye” It is sung at every national event of India till date Now #Mukta arts is proud to have released same song in Sanskrit sung by kavita Krishnamurthy being loved by listeners at you tube Please enjoy this iconic song Thanx everyone.”