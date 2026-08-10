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Subhash Ghai celebrates Sanskrit version of ‘Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge’ from Karma

Subhash Ghai has expressed pride as the iconic patriotic song ‘Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Ae Watan Tere Liye’ from Karma gets a Sanskrit rendition. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurti and released by Mukta Arts, the new version has been receiving a positive response from listeners online.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Subhash Ghai celebrates Sanskrit version of ‘Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge’ from Karma
Image Credit: IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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