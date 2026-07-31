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  • /Subhash Ghai reveals his thought-provoking message is inspired by teachings of Sant Kabir Das

Subhash Ghai reveals his thought-provoking message is inspired by teachings of Sant Kabir Das

The ‘Taal’ director Subhash Ghai revealed that, Sant Kabir Das teachings and thought provoking messages is helping him to find peace in his most challenging time. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Subhash Ghai reveals his thought-provoking message is inspired by teachings of Sant Kabir Das
Image Credit: IMDb

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