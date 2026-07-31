/Subhash Ghai reveals his thought-provoking message is inspired by teachings of Sant Kabir Das

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Taal’ director shared Kabir's verses and reflected on how the mystic poet's wisdom continues to remain relevant even today, especially during moments of stress and uncertainty. Ghai posted a picture of Kabir and wrote, “Only Their wisdom quotes cud survive our peace in mind by understanding life n world n we need to read sant #Kabir even today sp when we under tensions Indian mystic and poet Kabir was born near Benares. He grew up in a family of Muslim weavers before becoming a disciple of the Hindu ascetic Ramananda.”