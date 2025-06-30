Advertisement
IRRFAN KHAN

Subhash Ghai Walks Down A Memory Lane Where He Recalls Late Actor Irfan Khan

Subhash Ghai recalls a memory of Irrfan khan from an old award function shares the pic on Instagram. 

|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 10:17 AM IST|Source: ANI
Subhash Ghai Walks Down A Memory Lane Where He Recalls Late Actor Irfan Khan (Source:Instagram/IMDb)

Mumbai : Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently took a trip down memory lane as he remembered the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Ghai shared an old photo from an award ceremony with the actor, along with an emotional note that quickly caught the attention of fans online.
In the photo, Ghai and Irrfan can be seen smiling. Ghai, who worked with Irrfan in the film 'Right Yaa Wrong,' took to his Instagram account to share a post praising him not just as an actor but as someone who deeply understood the art of storytelling.

He wrote, "I have always been more in admiration of good and great actors than just cosmetic stars of any time. Good actors enhance storytelling--stars play stars to glitter the film. I was more happy to receive compliments from Irrfan than an award at an award function. So, I remember this picture vividly. We miss you, Irrfan."
Irrfan Khan is considered one of the best actors in the Indian film industry. The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film Salaam Bombay! and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like Life in a... Metro, The Lunchbox, and Hindi Medium.

However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him significant recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor and lost his life to it. 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK