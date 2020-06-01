Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates sand art to ‘real hero’ Sonu Sood for his commendable work for migrants during lockdown

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has dedicated a sand art to actor Sonu Sood for his commendable work for the migrant workers across the country during the coronavirus lockdown. Sonu is now a hero for these labourers and has won hearts with his initiative to send them home. The actor facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown. He has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP.

“We salute your noble deeds, Sonu Sood. Even words are not enough to describe your help to the helpless during this coronavirus pandemic time. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha with respect and gratitude,” Sudarsan Pattnaik posted.

Take a look at his fabulous work here:

We salute your noble deeds @SonuSood Ji . Even words are not enough to describe your help to the helpless during this #CoronaPandemic time. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with Respect and Gratitude pic.twitter.com/DFoLzS4wvc — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 1, 2020

Moved by Sudarsan Pattnaik’s gesture, Sonu Sood soon responded in kind and said, “Thank you so much, brother. Beginning my day with this encourages me to work harder. Love you so much Revolving hearts and wish to come and give you a tight hug soon.”

Thank you so much brother. Beginning my day with this encourages me to work harder. Love you so much and wish to come and give you a tight hug soon. https://t.co/AzUSBDxPjI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2020

Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home, the 46-year-old actor facilitated several buses for workers stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown. Now he has launched a toll-free number through which one can reach out to his team for help.