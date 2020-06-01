हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates sand art to ‘real hero’ Sonu Sood for his commendable work for migrants during lockdown

Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home, Sonu Sood actor facilitated several buses for workers stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown. 

Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates sand art to ‘real hero’ Sonu Sood for his commendable work for migrants during lockdown
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@sudarsansand

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has dedicated a sand art to actor Sonu Sood for his commendable work for the migrant workers across the country during the coronavirus lockdown. Sonu is now a hero for these labourers and has won hearts with his initiative to send them home. The actor facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown. He has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP.

“We salute your noble deeds, Sonu Sood. Even words are not enough to describe your help to the helpless during this coronavirus pandemic time. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha with respect and gratitude,” Sudarsan Pattnaik posted.

Take a look at his fabulous work here:

Moved by Sudarsan Pattnaik’s gesture, Sonu Sood soon responded in kind and said, “Thank you so much, brother. Beginning my day with this encourages me to work harder. Love you so much Revolving hearts and wish to come and give you a tight hug soon.”

Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home, the 46-year-old actor facilitated several buses for workers stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown. Now he has launched a toll-free number through which one can reach out to his team for help.

Tags:
Sonu SoodSonu Sood migrant workersSudarsan PattnaikSonu Sood sand art
Next
Story

Wajid Khan dies: Celebrities express grief over the death of Bollywood composer
  • 1,90,535Confirmed
  • 5,394Deaths

Full coverage

  • 61,72,448Confirmed
  • 3,72,136Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M45S

PM Modi's address from the function of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences