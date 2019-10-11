Sudarsan Pattnaik shares mind-blowing sand art on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday—Watch

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is an avid social media user and often shares pics and videos of his craft on Twitter. The Odisha-based artiste shared a glimpse of his latest sand art on the occasion of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday.

Along with the video, he wrote, “#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan Wishing the legendary actor, a beautiful human being and Social messaanger @SrBachchan ji . My SandArt at puri beach in Odisha .”

Check out his tweet here:

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 today and social media is full of wishes for one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood.

Big B's decades long career is an example of Cinema at its finest. The actor has been entertaining us for years and continues to do so.

His next film, 'Brahmastra' is high on the buzzword and co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Here's wishing Bachchan senior a very happy birthday!