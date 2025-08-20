Sudhanshu Pandey Urges Compassion: Calls To Protect Stray Animals Amid Heavy Rains

Mumbai: Many parts of India have been struck with heavy downpours over the past few days that just seem to not be ending anytime soon. This has gripped the lives of every living being and has made it come to a standstill. While humans are still blessed to be capable enough of taking care of themselves, other living beings that co-exist with us - our strays and birds, unfortunately, somehow depend on humans who can help them in such difficult hours.

On the same lines, actor Sudhanshu Pandey has made an appeal to all his fans to be a little compassionate and empathetic towards the stray animals around and do your best to help them during such calamity. Sudhanshu Pandey urged everyone to step up with compassion for the voiceless souls around that co-exist. In a video shared by him on Instagram, the actor appealed to provide food or a place for animals and birds to seek shelter."As it’s raining heavily, our stray dogs and cats are really struggling outside. It can be dangerous for them.

I request all my fans, my loved ones, and everyone watching this please show some kindness. Give them shelter if you can, even a small space in your building, your parking area, anywhere safe, and if possible, try feeding them with whatever you have… a little food can mean so much to them," he said.

Sudhanshu also reminded people to be cautious before starting their vehicles and said, "Also, please check under your vehicles before you start them, many animals crawl underneath or even inside the bonnet to keep warm during rains."

His heartfelt message concluded with a call for collective empathy, "Let’s all do this together. Let’s spread love, not just to each other, but also to those voiceless souls who need us the most.".

Sudhanshu, who has been ruling hearts for the past 30 years in the industry, apart from being a fine actor, is also a terrific singer, a fitness freak, and an impeccable model. The actor, who is spiritually active, has a soft heart that has a lot of love for animals and other living beings!