/Sudhir Dalvi health update: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan step in to help 'Sai Baba' actor

Suhas also spoke about how grateful she is for the way the industry and fans rallied around them once word got out about their situation. "When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can't immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside. My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we've become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband's illness is overwhelming."