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  • /Sudhir Dalvi health update: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan step in to help 'Sai Baba' actor

Sudhir Dalvi health update: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan step in to help 'Sai Baba' actor

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for playing Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, is recovering at home after a prolonged hospital stay for sepsis, with his wife revealing that he can now walk with support.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Sudhir Dalvi health update: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan step in to help 'Sai Baba' actor
Image Credit: Instagram

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Sudhir Dalvi health update: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan step in to help 'Sai Baba' actor
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