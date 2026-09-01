/Sudhir Dalvi health update: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan step in to help 'Sai Baba' actor

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, still remembered fondly for playing Sai Baba in the 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, is slowly getting back on his feet at home after a rough health scare. The 86-year-old spent close to a month at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being admitted on October 7, 2025, battling sepsis, an infection that can turn life-threatening once it spreads into the bloodstream.
The illness dragged on long enough to affect his joints and severely limit movement in his limbs, eventually landing him in the ICU. And as the hospitalisation stretched on, the mounting medical bills became a real source of worry for his family. Reports suggest his hospital expenses had already crossed ₹19 lakh, with doctors indicating the total could climb even higher.
In December 2025, the Bombay High Court allowed the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust to pay ₹11 lakh for his treatment. Several names from the film industry also stepped up financially, including Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, among others who extended support.
Talking about how difficult this period has been, Sudhir's wife Suhas Dalvi opened up about the financial pressure the hospitalisation put on the family, and also shared an update on how he's doing now, revealing that he's back home and able to walk, though only with support. As quoted by Bollyspice, she said, "He is at home now. He still has to walk with the help of a walker, and his mind is disoriented. But he is happy to be home. So am I. The hospital was not only expensive, but the aura of being in a hospital is also very intimidating for a patient."
Suhas also spoke about how grateful she is for the way the industry and fans rallied around them once word got out about their situation. "When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can't immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside. My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we've become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband's illness is overwhelming."
While all that support helped the family get through the treatment, Suhas now feels financial help isn't something they need going forward. Instead, she's asked people to pray for Sudhir as his recovery continues, slowly.
"In fact, we request the film association, which is so kindly sending money every month, to use that money for someone needier. My husband has received all the medical help he could get. Now it is just prayers that he needs. His recovery is slow. I am myself old and asthmatic. But I am doing my best to look after both of us," she said.
For now, the veteran actor continues his recovery at home, surrounded by family. Beloved for his portrayal of Sai Baba, Sudhir Dalvi's health struggles have also brought out just how much warmth and goodwill he continues to receive, both from fans and from the film fraternity he's been a part of for decades.
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