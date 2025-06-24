Sufi Motiwala Breaks Silence, Shuts Down Uorfi Javed And Sister Dolly For Calling Him 'Hypocrite'

New Delhi: Content creator and fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala, currently gaining media attention for his appearance on The Traitors hosted by Karan Johar, has publicly responded to Uorfi Javed and her sister Dolly after they called him a "hypocrite."

The feud began when Uorfi’s sister, Dolly, accused Sufi of abusing Uorfi during their time on the reality show and labeled him a hypocrite. In response, Sufi shared screenshots of a private WhatsApp conversation between him and Uorfi, where the two had mutually agreed not to tag or target each other in Instagram stories or posts.

Calling out the sisters for using his name to stir up drama and seek attention—especially after being eliminated from the show—Sufi wrote, “Don’t use me for TRPs.” He also pointed out that people who weren’t even involved in the matter were inserting themselves for relevance.

Sufi questioned why, despite their agreement, Uorfi allowed her sister to publicly accuse him. He wrote on his Instagram story: "Uorfi, text pe jo decide karte ho uspe raho to sahi. Ohhh I guess y’all are not able to fight with the rest of the cast, so you pick on a 20-year-old for the 500th time. My conscience is sane, maine apni maafi maangli! I never wanted kalesh, but if the divas just wanna pretend to be sonparis, I’ll show the reality. Miss, you are not on my level."

In another lengthy post, Sufi stated: "Uorfi Javed, I'm sick of your stupid narrative and this Mother Teresa complex. On a show that’s about observation, strategy, and brainpower, you targeted the youngest cast member—me—based on a feeling and convinced the house to vote me out just for vibes. Imagine the mental turmoil when no one in a house of 20 wants to talk to you because Uorfi Javed hates you. I still had the decency to apologise for my unnecessary language."

He continued: "Leave me alone. I don’t like you, I don’t want to be friends with you. Don’t make me expose how you were the one giving quotes about a 19-year-old's existence to national magazines, which started all this—because you were insecure when I called your designs half-baked. I never even want my name in the same sentence as you, yet you keep posting and deleting like a 10-year-old."

Uorfi clapped back in her Instagram stories, saying she doesn’t play the victim card. She wrote: “Gaali dete time ye log bhool jaate hai (These people forget what they said when they were the ones abusing). Open your mouth and tell the world how I gave quotes to a magazine after you messaged me saying, ‘Orry ke lade me ghus ja’. I kept deleting posts because we’re in the same agency, and they said you were having a panic attack. I was just being nice. My sister has her own voice and can say whatever she wants. Stop victimising yourself when you're the one who abused me on national television, calling me a ‘m***d si’. Ye aadmi poori duniya ko bole, judge kare, gaali de, koi inhe palat ke bol de toh problem hai (This man can abuse and judge everyone, but the moment someone responds, it's a problem)!”

She further added: “I wasn't even saying anything, but my sister can voice her opinions. Bolne ko toh badle mein 4 gaali de deti (She could’ve hurled back abuses) after hearing what you said about me, but I stayed quiet—just posted a meme. Chalo victimisation ki baat karte hai (Let’s talk about victimisation)—do you even know how many times I’ve been slut-shamed, abused, and trolled? You’re not the only one. I could post 10,000 messages and screenshots of abuse, rape threats, and death threats to me and my family. But I don’t play the victim card.”

Sufi and Uorfi are both part of the ongoing Prime Video reality show The Traitors. In the show, Sufi was seen verbally abusing Uorfi in another room, later stating that he would continue to critique her outfits online.