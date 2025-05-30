New Delhi: Actress Trisha Krishnan's Sugar Baby' song from 'Thug Life' has been making more headlines than the movie or the cast itself. After Mani Ratnam faced criticism over its lyrics, now fans are massively trolling the actress for ruining choreographer's original hook step.

Trisha Krishnan Trolled For Sugar Baby

Recently, choreographer Roshini Nair posted a video of the rehearsal for the song on Instagram. And guess what? Netizens bashed Trisha was not being able to pull-off the dance step with ease and grace. One person wrote: I wonder how she managed to be in industry for so long without knowing acting and dance. Another user said: Seeing the song I thought what a stupid dance step. But seeing the choreographer do it. Now I realise that Trisha ruined a good step.

'Sugar Baby' is composed by the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer AR Rahman.

Thug Life Release, Cast

Thug Life is a Tamil actioner, directed by revered filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote the script with Kamal Haasan. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies, the film stars Haasan, alongside Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj.

This is Kamal Haasan's and Mani Ratnam's collaboration after their 1987 film Nayakan.

Thug Life is scheduled to be released worldwide on June 5, 2025 in standard and IMAX formats.