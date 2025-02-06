Suhana Khan Avoids Getting Clicked With Rumoured Beau Agastya Nanda As They Get Spotted Together

Mumbai: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who have been rumoured to be dating since their debut film The Archies, were recently spotted together at a movie screening. While their frequent outings have fuelled speculations about their relationship, Suhana’s latest move has left fans intrigued.

At the screening, which was also attended by Maheep Kapoor, Yohan Khan, and others, the duo was captured by paparazzi. However, Suhana seemed keen on avoiding getting clicked with Agastya. In a now-viral moment, she strategically hid her face behind Yohan’s back, ensuring she wasn’t photographed alongside Agastya. Her attempt to dodge the cameras has only added to the curiosity surrounding their rumoured relationship.

Despite neither of them publicly addressing their dating speculations, their outings and family connections continue to spark discussions. Agastya, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, have often been seen together at social gatherings, adding fuel to the romance rumours.

Fans have been speculating about whether Suhana’s move was a conscious effort to keep things private or just a playful moment. While some believe she simply wanted to avoid media attention, others feel this might be a subtle hint that the two are indeed more than just friends.

With their rising careers and constant media attention, Suhana and Agastya remain one of the most talked-about rumoured couples in Bollywood’s new generation.

On the professional front, Agastya will be seen next in Ekkis helmed by Sriram Raghavan, while Suhana Khan is reportedly in KING with father Shah Rukh Khan directed by Siddharth Anand.