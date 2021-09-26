Suhana Khan rocks crimson red, bodycon leather dress on her NYC night out with friends!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan had a blast on her night out with friends in New York last night. The diva had taken to her Instagram on Saturday night to share a glam picture of her posing with her besties.

She looked like the ultimate fashionista in a crimson red, off-shoulder leather dress which she had paired with a designer clutch.

Suhana had gone all chic and styled the outfit with a poker-straight ponytail.

Take a look at her Instagram story:

Many fan accounts dedicated to the star kid later shared more pictures from the same night out on Instagram.

In the photos, Suhana was seen walking down New York City streets with her friends in a glam look.

Check out more pictures:

For the unversed, SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Sometime back, filmmaker Theo Gimeno shared the first look poster of his short film starring Suhana in a lead role. Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.