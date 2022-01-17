Suhana Khan stuns in black strapless dress, drops party pics from cousin Alia Chhiba's birthday! - See pics

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, although hasn't entered the Bollywood industry, is already a social media star. The stunning star kid often shares glimpses of her glamorous life and moments with her family and friends.

On Sunday, Suhana shared clicks from her cousin Alia Chhiba's birthday party on Instagram and they're out of this world! Suhana looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black, satin strapless dress and tied hair. She made put on minimal makeup but still looked beautiful as ever.

Her cousin Alia, Gauri Khan's brother's daughter, also stunned in a brown strapless dress. The duo was seen posing together, all decked up and Alia was even seen with a champagne glass in her hand.

Take a look at the pictures:

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

Suhana Khan's brother Aryan Khan was embroiled in a huge, public controversy after he was arrested on October 3, 2021, in a drugs case by the NCB. After spending three weeks in jail, the star kid was granted bail by the Bombay HC on October 28, 2021.