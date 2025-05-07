Suhana Khan To Make Big Screen Debut In 'King' Alongside Father Shah Rukh Khan — Details Inside

New Delhi: After making her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana Khan is now all set to grace the big screen in the highly anticipated film King. According to a report by News18, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in the project, marking a special father-daughter collaboration.

In a recent appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, filmmaker Karan Johar praised both Aryan and Suhana Khan, calling them “extremely talented.” He emphasized that the world has yet to fully witness Suhana’s acting abilities.

“I still feel very strongly that when audiences watch Suhana Khan... I’ve seen her student films, I’ve seen the work she’s put into her craft. When people see her with her father in King, they’ll witness her on a grand scale and realize she is a tremendous talent,” Johar said. “She’s going to do phenomenally well. I’m not just saying this because she’s like my daughter—I truly believe there’s a solid artist in Suhana Khan.”

Johar also spoke about Aryan Khan’s upcoming directorial debut, hinting at his potential to make a mark in the industry.

“I don’t know if I’m even supposed to say this, but I have huge belief in Aryan Khan’s directorial talent. I won’t reveal much about his Netflix show—he’d be furious—but just watch out. If there is a King, there will be a Prince. He has an individualistic voice as a director and works incredibly hard. He’s his own person and doesn’t carry the baggage of his father’s legacy,” Johar noted.

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a don who takes on a mentorship role for a young woman, played by Suhana Khan. The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan. The film is expected to explore the transformation of a feared don into a mentor, setting the stage for a powerful on-screen dynamic between SRK and Suhana.