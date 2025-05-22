Mumbai: As Suhana Khan rang in her 25th birthday, the actress received an outpouring of love and wishes from close friends and well-wishers in the film industry.

Among those, actress Kajol took to social media on Thursday to celebrate the milestone and offer words of encouragement for Khan's year ahead.

Sharing a cheerful photo of Suhana on her Instagram story, Kajol wrote, "Happy Happy birthday @suhanakhan2... I know this year is gonna be a big one for you."

Kajol shares a long-standing friendship with Suhana's father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Having starred together in numerous Bollywood classics such as 'Baazigar', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', the two have shared one of the industry's most iconic on-screen pairings.

Their camaraderie extends beyond the screen, with Kajol maintaining a warm and affectionate bond with the Khan family.

Meanwhile, Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also marked the occasion with nostalgic throwbacks and heartfelt captions on social media.

Ananya Panday shared a joyful photo from last year's IPL victory celebration, featuring Suhana embracing her younger brother AbRam, surrounded by friends donning Kolkata Knight Riders' "Champions" T-shirts.

Ananya captioned the post: "Happy birthday, my sweet little Suzie Pie!! There's no one like you... ilysm forever Suhaf @suhanakhan2."

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor posted a beautiful image of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Portofino.

Alongside a radiant photo of herself and Suhana, she wrote, "Happy birthday, sister."

Navya Naveli Nanda also wished Suhana Khan on her big day. Taking to her Instagram stories, Navya shared a picture of herself embracing Suhana. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best."

Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' last year. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.