Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sends Romantic Letter To Jacqueline On Valentine’s Day Despite In Custody

Mumbai: Even from behind bars, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar continues to make headlines with his extravagant gestures for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Known for sending letters to his rumoured former girlfriend, Sukesh celebrated Valentine’s Day 2025 with a lavish gift—a personalized private jet—accompanied by a heartfelt letter.

As reported by News 18, on February 14th, Sukesh sent a romantic letter to Jacqueline in which he professed his love and unveiled the luxurious gift. According to Sukesh, the jet was specially customized with Jacqueline’s initials, and its registration number was a nod to her birth date. In his letter, he suggested that the private jet would make Jacqueline’s frequent travels for shoots much easier, writing, “Baby, you are always flying around the world for work shoots, now with this Jet, your travel will be extremely easy at your choice and convenience.”

Sukesh’s letter took an emotional turn as he expressed his love for Jacqueline, referring to her as his “Bomma,” a term of endearment. He continued with a poetic declaration, saying, “Baby on this Valentine's, I have only one wish, if there is a Re-Birth, I wanna be born as your heart, so that I can keep beating inside you.” Further, Sukesh wrote, “My Bomma, I am the most lucky man living on this planet, to have the most prettiest, the most amazing human, you as my Valentine this life.”

Despite Sukesh’s public expressions of affection, the nature of his relationship with Jacqueline remains a contentious issue. Sukesh is currently in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, while Jacqueline has repeatedly denied any romantic involvement with him. The actress has also been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case, which has fueled media speculation regarding her alleged ties to Sukesh.

In February 2024, Jacqueline accused Sukesh of using the media to defame her and alleged harassment. She even petitioned the court to file a case against him. However, Jacqueline later withdrew her plea, leaving the matter unresolved.

While Sukesh’s Valentine’s Day gesture may have been a romantic one, it underscores the ongoing legal battle surrounding his actions and Jacqueline’s alleged involvement.