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Sumeet Sachdev reveals he had frightening near-death experience after choking on food

Sumeet Sachdev has opened up about his frightening near-death experience after choking his food. He has advised people to be mindful while eating and take small bites.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
Sumeet Sachdev reveals he had frightening near-death experience after choking on food
Image Credit: Instagram

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