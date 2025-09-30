Sumona Chakravarti Performs Dhunuchi Dance At Mukerji Family’s Durga Puja In Mumbai - WATCH

The annual North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, organised by the Mukerji family, was held once again in Mumbai, drawing members of the film industry alongside regular visitors. Known for its blend of Bengali rituals and public access, the event took place with standard celebrations, including prayer ceremonies and traditional performances.

Sumona Chakravarti Attends in Yellow Saree

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti attended the puja dressed in a yellow saree. She was seen with her family and later posted photos on Instagram with the caption: "Shubho Saptami #SareeSeason #saree #Jamdani #pandalife #durgapujo #pujovibes #DuggaDugga". The images showed her participating in the festivities with family members.

Kajol, Rani Mukerji Seen Performing Rituals

Actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who are part of the organising family, were photographed at the pandal performing rituals and interacting with attendees. Both have regularly participated in this puja over the years.

Ranbir Kapoor Makes Brief Appearance

Actor Ranbir Kapoor made an unannounced visit to the pandal. He was seen offering prayers in front of the idol before exiting the venue. Other attendees included actor Vatsal Sheth and his family.

Dhunuchi Dance Performed as Part of Evening Rituals

As part of the evening aarti, the dhunuchi dance, a traditional Bengali devotional performance involving incense burners, was conducted. The ritual is a standard part of Durga Ashtami and Navami celebrations across many Durga Puja venues.

Photos and videos from the event circulated on social media platforms. Public reactions focused on the mix of religious ritual and celebrity attendance, which has been a characteristic of the Mukerji family’s Durga Puja over the years.