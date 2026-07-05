/Sumona Chakravarti reveals she underwent Endometriosis surgery, opens up about her recovery journey

"From wanting to delete WhatsApp and Instagram completely to realising that it really wasn't a practical move. After all, I'm not retiring to the mountains just yet. I have work. Family. Friends. Life. What I do want to change, however, is the way I use social media. I was never chasing the number game-be it likes, comments or followers. What I'd like instead is to build a community of like-minded humans. Especially women. A space where we can talk about health- physical and mental, perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness. travel, places you've visited or want to, books I've read, plants, dogs, cats, food. choosing to be single, being independent, being child-free, or simply being a DINK (Double Income, No Kids) couple. These are just ideas in my head that I'm sharing. I don't yet know exactly how I'm going to execute them," she expressed.