Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Sumona Chakravarti reveals she underwent Endometriosis surgery, opens up about her recovery journey

Sumona Chakravarti reveals she underwent Endometriosis surgery, opens up about her recovery journey

Actor Sumona Chakravarti shared that she underwent endometriosis surgery in May, reflecting on her recovery, social media detox, and her desire to create a community focused on women's health and wellness.

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Sumona Chakravarti reveals she underwent Endometriosis surgery, opens up about her recovery journey
Image Credit: (Image: @sumonachakravarti/Instagram)

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Prashant Kishor ready for election debut, to contest in Bihar bypoll from Bankipur
Prashant Kishor34 min ago
2
Sanju Samson37 min ago
3
Lifestyle54 min ago
4
Mumbai Rains2 hrs ago
5
indian army search operation2 hrs ago