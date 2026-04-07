Suneel Darshan heaps praises on ‘glamourous’ Kangana Ranaut, ‘negative’ Bobby Deol in ‘Shakalaka Boom Boom’

Mumbai: As his film Shakalaka Boom Boom completed 19 years in Hindi cinema on April 6, filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who helmed the 2007 musical drama, said he attempted to “change tracks” with the movie and went on to praise the cast, including talents Kangana Ranaut and Bobby Deol.

Suneel Darshan took to Instagram, where he shared that he worked around a drama of negativity and extremes of rivalry within the music world with Shakalaka Boom Boom.

Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote: “Released on 6th April 2007, SLBB was my attempt to ‘change tracks’ in an ‘evolving scenario’ for which I worked around a drama of negativity & extremes of rivalry within the Music World. Himesh Reshammiya composed the songs & Sameer, the lyrics. Bobby Deol’s finest ‘negative’ performance & Kangana’s premiere glamorous setup. Upen Patel, Celina Jaitley & Anupam Kher also featured in key roles. Do watch it…!

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The film revolved around two musicians, who are different but united because of their passion for music.

As per the synopsis, the film is a tale of two different musicians, dramatically different but united in their passion for music, set against the backdrop of the international music industry.

Talking about Suneel Darshan, he started his journey in Hindi cinema as a producer in 1987 and bankrolled the film “Inteqam” picturised on Sunny Deol and Anil Kapoor. He then went on to producer Lootere by his brother Dharmesh Darshan.

It was in 1996, when he made his debut as a director with the film titled “Ajay” starring Karisma Kapoor and Sunny Deol. Suneel Darshan then went on to direct Akshay Kumar-starrer Jaanwar and Ek rishtaa.

After that he produced Andaaz, Barsaat and Dosti: Friends Forever. His last big screen outing as a director was with the 2017 film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha starring Shiv Darshan, Natasha Fernandez and Upen Patel.