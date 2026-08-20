Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty and his lovely wife Mana Shetty recently offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The couple spent some quiet, peaceful time together seeking blessings at the holy shrine. Photos and videos from their visit have since made their way across social media, giving fans a look at the couple's spiritual outing.
In the videos doing the rounds, Suniel can be seen bowing his head respectfully and offering prayers inside the Gurudwara. The veteran actor also sat within the sacred premises for a while, listening to Gurbani as he sought blessings during the visit.
Anna @SunielVShetty Sir and Mana Shetty mam offers prayers during visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar#SunielShetty #ManaShetty #GoldenTemple #couplegoals pic.twitter.com/JRn7lYofYK— Suniel Shetty FC (@SunielShetty_FC) August 19, 2026
He kept his outfit simple for the occasion, an olive green shirt paired with denims, while Mana wore a maroon salwar suit. The two were seen walking through the temple grounds as devotees and onlookers gathered around, many of them recognising the actor instantly.
Another clip from the visit showed Suniel and Mana standing outside the temple, hands folded in prayer. It didn't take long for their quiet, spiritual outing to catch fans' attention on social media.
Beyond the temple visit, one other moment from the trip really won people over. Suniel made a stop at a local shop in Amritsar just to pick up some aam papad for Mana.
A paparazzi video captured him browsing through the shop before making his purchase, chatting warmly with the shop owner while a few onlookers clicked pictures and recorded the moment. It was a simple, mundane act, but one of the most talked about moments of the entire outing. Fans were delighted to see how down to earth Suniel seemed, still finding time for such small, loving gestures to his wife despite decades of fame.
Suniel and Mana have been married for almost 35 years now, and their story predates Suniel’s Bollywood days. The two are said to have first met at a pastry shop in Mumbai in the early 80s. What started as a friendship slowly turned into something more, eventually leading them to marriage. Over the years, they've become one of Bollywood's most enduring couples.
On the work front, Suniel was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle, reuniting with longtime co-star Akshay Kumar, and also appeared in Kesari Veer. But this trip to Amritsar offered a rare, more personal glimpse of the actor, away from film sets, spending time with his wife and seeking blessings at the Golden Temple.
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