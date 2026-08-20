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  • /Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty seek blessings at Golden Temple, actor's sweet aam papad gesture wins hearts

Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty seek blessings at Golden Temple, actor's sweet aam papad gesture wins hearts

Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where they offered prayers and later shared a sweet moment as the actor stopped to buy aam papad for his wife.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty seek blessings at Golden Temple, actor's sweet aam papad gesture wins hearts
Image Credit: Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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