Suniel Shetty Birthday: Athiya Shetty’s Heartfelt Wish For The 'Best Father & Ajja'

Mumbai: Athiya Shetty, who recently embraced motherhood, has extended a sweet birthday message for her father, actor Suniel Shetty.



As the 'Hera Pheri' star turned a year older today, heartwarming wishes have been pouring in, with the most special one from his daughter.



Athiya took to her Instagram stories and dedicated birthday messages to Suniel Shetty. Along with a picture of the actor with her daughter, Evaarah, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best father and now the best Ajja. We love you sooo much! Thank you for all that you are."



She followed up with an adorable collage of pictures, including one from her childhood days and another of her Haldi ceremony. The father and daughter appeared to be sharing an endearing and fun bond in the pictures.



Many other celebrities also wished Suniel on his birthday. Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt note for her 'Dhadkan' co-star that read, "Happppyyy Birthday SHETTYYYYYYYY!!!! May the Universe continue to shower you with love, abundance, and great health, my dearest. Loads of love."



Jackie Shroff also wished the actor in his signature style, calling Suniel the "Asli Bhidu Forever."



Suniel Shetty was recently in London with his family, attending the India vs England match at The Oval. Both Suniel and his son, Ahan, shared moments from the match as they celebrated India's historic win.



His son-in-law, KL Rahul, delivered an amazing performance, emerging as the third-highest run-getter in the series. With a film career spanning over three decades, Suniel Shetty was among the leading stars of the 1990s and 2000s.

On the work front, Suniel was recently seen in Amazon MXPlayer's 'Hunter Season 2.' The show also features Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, and Barkha Bisht in prominent roles. He is next set to reprise the iconic character of 'Shyam' in Hera Pheri 3.