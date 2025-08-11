Suniel Shetty Birthday Special: From Assisting Father In A Restaurant To 100 Films, Fitness & Luxury Store - Check His Staggering Net Worth

New Delhi: Bollywood heavy weight Suniel Shetty, fondly called Anna by his fans and close ones turns 64 today. On his birthday, we thought of going down the memory lane and scrolling through his personal and professional life. From assisting father in a restaurant to featuring in 100 films, let's get to know him better:

About Suniel Shetty's Bollywood Debut

Suniel Shetty made his debut in movies with 1992 action film Balwaan opposite late Divya Bharti. But it was with 1994 blockbuster Mohra and the comedy Gopi Kishan, where he played double role which earned him superstar status. Interestingly, in the 1990s, Suniel Shetty was hailed as one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors.

Suniel Shetty's Best Films

Some of his top films include Balwaan (1992), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Mohra (1994), Anth (1994), Dilwale (1994), Vishwasghaat (1996), Border (1997), Bhai (1997), Dhadkan (2000).

In the later years, films like Hera Pheri (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), One Two Three (2008), and De Dana Dan (2009) got him recognition and audience love.

He made his Tamil debut with 12B (2001) and returned to Tamil films after 18 years with Darbar (2020) alongside Rajinikanth. In 2021, he appeared in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga.

Suniel Shetty's Entrepreneur Ventures

In 2019, he invested in the Pune-based online health and fitness start up Squats. He owns Mischief Dining Bar and Club H2O, in Mumbai. He co-owns the water adventure park attached to cafe H2O. He closed down Mischief Bar in 2010, and instead opened a new restaurant called Little Italy. The restaurant was first owned by his father when it was an Udupi restaurant.

He is captain of the Mumbai Heroes cricket team in the Celebrity Cricket League. He is also the co-founder of Ferit Cricket Bash that was launched in December 2018. He started his luxury furniture and home lifestyle store in Mumbai, Worli in 2013 with his wife Mana.

Suniel Shetty is involved in a number of Philantropic initiatives.

Suniel Shetty's Staggering Net Worth

According to News18 report, Suniel Shetty’s net worth is said to be around Rs 125 crore in Indian currency ( $1 million) as of 2025. This comprises his movies, commercial deals, business ventures and real estate reportedly.

He married Mana Shetty in 1991, born to a Gujarati Muslim architect father and a Punjabi Hindu social activist mother. The couple has 2 children together - a daughter named Athiya Shetty and a son Ahan Shetty.

Here's wishing Suniel Shetty a happy birthday!