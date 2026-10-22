Suniel Shetty celebrates Dussehra in Mangaluru with Rishab Shetty - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Suniel Shetty, who regularly returns to his hometown Mangaluru in Karnataka, marked Dussehra at the Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mulki. He often visits temples in the region to seek blessings, including the Bappanadu Shree Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mulki and the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple. Suniel shared a video from the Dasara celebrations, in which he is seen taking part in the festivities. He was received by actors from the Kannada film industry, and Kantara actor Rishab Shetty can also be seen in the video.
Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, “No matter where I am or what I am doing, Dussehra always has a way of taking me back to where it all began. The energy of Pilli Nalike, the blessings of the Devi temple, the traditions I grew up with… some things never leave you.
अपनी जड़ों से जुड़े रहना ही एक जीत है।
Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Dussehra!”
On the work front, Suniel was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle. He is reportedly set to appear next in Hera Pheri 3.
Separately, Suniel reacted to the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff, which took place from close range in Mumbai’s Juhu area two days ago. Speaking to news agency ANI, the actor, who is a childhood friend of Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff, said, “Tiger or Jackie Dada, I think the whole world loves them. And if something like this can happen to them, then it can happen to anyone. It shouldn’t happen. Tiger only focuses on sports, only exercise, and is dedicated to that. Don’t know why it happened. It shouldn’t happen, and it is very important for us to stay safe. I will only say that for me, you know, Jackie Dada is my childhood friend, and I just wish that everything is fine,” he told ANI.
Tiger has a large fan following among young people, who admire him for his physique and dancing.
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