Suniel Shetty Hails Ranveer Singh’s Performance in Dhurandhar, Calls Him ‘100 Out of 10’

New Delhi: Legendary actor Suniel Shetty has joined the growing chorus of industry voices praising Ranveer Singh for his commanding performance in Dhurandhar. Even after six consecutive weeks, the film continues to dominate the box office, driven by strong word of mouth and sustained audience support.

In a candid conversation, Shetty not only lauded Ranveer’s performance but also showed his eagerness for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, while crediting director Aditya Dhar for cracking the code of contemporary storytelling.

Speaking to NDTV, Shetty praised both Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh but admitted that it was Ranveer who truly stood out for him.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The performances are outstanding. Akshaye Khanna is 10 on 10. He is a fantastic actor,” Shetty said. “But Ranveer Singh is 100 out of 10. It is Ranveer Singh all the way.”

What impressed Shetty the most was Ranveer’s restraint, a quality rarely highlighted in mainstream hero performances.

“Akshaye is brilliant, but Ranveer was restrained. He held back, and that’s the most difficult thing to do. Showing jingoism as a hero is easy and the audience believes it. But sitting back in another country, yearning for your motherland and wanting to do something, that’s very tough,” he explained.

Ranveer’s portrayal of Hamza has struck a deep chord with audiences, critics, and filmmakers alike. The character’s quiet intensity, emotional conflict, and controlled fury have sparked what many are calling “Hamza fever,” with viewers continuing to discuss moments from Dhurandhar long after leaving theatres.

Shetty went a step further while imagining Ranveer’s future in the franchise. “I can only imagine him in Dhurandhar 2. Legendary. Legendary. Hats off to the kid. Phenomenal,” he said.

With Ranveer Singh becoming the only actor to cross the Rs 850 crore mark in a single language (Hindi), shattering box-office records and entering the Rs 900 crore club worldwide, expectations are at an all-time high.

Dhurandhar 2 remains one of the most anticipated films of 2026, as audiences await the next chapter in Hamza’s journey, watching Jaskirat fully transform into Hamza, and Lyari emerge as his throne.