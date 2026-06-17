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  • /Suniel Shetty opens up on box office pressure, credits ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ star cast as film’s biggest power

Suniel Shetty opens up on box office pressure, credits ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ star cast as film’s biggest power

Suniel Shetty admitted that the fear of box office performance never truly goes away, no matter how experienced an actor is. He also highlighted that the “massive star cast” of Welcome to the Jungle is its biggest strength and key appeal for audiences.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Suniel Shetty opens up on box office pressure, credits ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ star cast as film’s biggest power
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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