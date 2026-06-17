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Suniel Shetty opens up on ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, calls it a massive multi-starrer

Suniel Shetty opened up about Welcome to the Jungle, highlighting its massive ensemble cast. He described the film as a big multi-starrer featuring around 25–30 actors, making it one of the most star-packed projects.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Suniel Shetty opens up on ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, calls it a massive multi-starrer
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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