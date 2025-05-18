New Delhi: Actor Suniel Shetty's recent comments about his daughter Athiya Shetty’s choice to undergo natural childbirth have stirred a wave of reactions online, igniting a broader conversation about birthing choices and societal expectations.

In a recent talk with News18 Showsha, the veteran actor praised Athiya for what he described as her strength during the birthing process. "In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it's unbelievable how she went through the whole process. That hit me as a father. I was like, 'Wow, she's ready!' Athiya was very, very strong to do that," Shetty said.

While many applauded the actor’s emotional pride and Athiya’s resilience, a significant number of social media users criticized the underlying implication that Caesarean deliveries are a “lesser” or “easier” option.

One Reddit user wrote, “When are men going to stop giving their opinions about women's bodies? When will society stop judging women for opting for C-sections, epidurals, etc.? A C-section isn't painless. It involves cutting through layers of skin and muscle—it’s major surgery.”

Another user added, “Yes, because having your body ripped open and needing six weeks to heal while taking care of a newborn is so comfortable. Many women suffer complications from C-sections. Also, Athiya likely had access to help—nannies, cooks—that many other women don’t.”

A different comment questioned the notion of discomfort as a benchmark of strength: “Would he be ashamed if she took the ‘comfortable route’? What a strange way to praise someone.”

The debate continued with sarcastic jabs at the comfort narrative. “He should also let her travel in Mumbai locals then... and praise her even more. Why the comfort of private cars?” another user wrote.

Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, recently announced the arrival of their baby girl. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, shared the joyful news with their fans through a heartfelt Instagram post.

The announcement featured a serene painting of two swans with the date "24-03-2025" subtly marked, accompanied by the caption, “Blessed with a baby girl.”