Suniel Shetty prays at Mahakaleshwar temple after 'Border 2' success

Ujjain: Actor Suniel Shetty visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal, following the success of his son Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Border 2.'

After the temple visit, the actor spoke to the media about the significance of the trip. He shared that returning to the temple so soon felt both special and emotional for him.

"I never thought I would come back here again in just 20 days. I wished everyone good health. Our film Border has been released, and it's doing very well... My goal is always to continue doing the right work," he told the media.

The actor had visited the temple last month to celebrate the success of the war-drama.

"Today, I offered prayers at Mahakal Temple and prayed for the well-being of my family. In addition, Border 2, a film based on soldiers, is being released, so I wished for its success. My son also acted in the film, so I sought Lord Mahakal's blessings for its success," Shetty had told reporters at the time.

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. It showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force, with Sunny Deol returning in uniform.

Released on January 23, Border 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within six days. So far, the film has earned Rs 257.50 crore in India. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.