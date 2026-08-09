/Suniel Shetty reveals pain behind becoming an action hero: ‘Stunts that could have killed me’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has created a niche for himself as one of the most bankable action heroes over the years. During a throwback interaction with the media portal, Suniel had opened up about what all it takes to be an action star. He had pointed out that he did a lot of hard work and was always keen to learn. The 'Dhadkan' actor was heard saying, "75% hard work, 25% luck definitely, but I have put in a lot of hard work. Trying to learn, trying to take the critics very gracefully. Trying to understand what they are trying to say. Trying to eradicate my minus points and play on my plus points."