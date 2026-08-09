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Suniel Shetty reveals pain behind becoming an action hero: ‘Stunts that could have killed me’

Suniel Shetty has opened up about the hard work, injuries and risks that went into building his image as one of Bollywood’s iconic action heroes. The actor revealed that he endured dangerous stunts and multiple injuries while striving to make his on-screen action believable for audiences.x

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Suniel Shetty reveals pain behind becoming an action hero: ‘Stunts that could have killed me’
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Suniel Shetty reveals pain behind becoming an action hero: ‘Stunts that could have killed me’
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