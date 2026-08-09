/Suniel Shetty reveals pain behind becoming an action hero: ‘Stunts that could have killed me’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has created a niche for himself as one of the most bankable action heroes over the years. During a throwback interaction with the media portal, Suniel had opened up about what all it takes to be an action star. He had pointed out that he did a lot of hard work and was always keen to learn. The 'Dhadkan' actor was heard saying, "75% hard work, 25% luck definitely, but I have put in a lot of hard work. Trying to learn, trying to take the critics very gracefully. Trying to understand what they are trying to say. Trying to eradicate my minus points and play on my plus points."
Suniel had pointed out that being an action hero means constantly living on the edge, doing highly dangerous stunts, and even breaking several bones in the body.
"Doing actions, stunts that could have killed me, that hurt me, that broke every bone in my body. To establish the image of an action hero. An action hero who cannot be touched. An action hero who is not real. I wanted the audience to believe in my action. And to do all that and to establish all that took a lot of pain," he added.
After making his Bollywood debut with 'Balwan' in 1992, Suniel went on to deliver many noteworthy hits such as 'Mohra', 'Border', 'Dhadkan', 'Hera Pheri', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Phir Hera Pheri', and 'Awara Paagal Deewana', to name just a few.
Suniel last graced the screens with the laughter ride 'Welcome to the Jungle'.
Up next, he will be reprising his iconic role as Shyam in the forthcoming instalment of the popular 'Hera Pheri' franchise. The project is currently under production.
Additionally, Suniel will also be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff for an untitled action thriller, which is being made under the direction of Sachin Ravi.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.