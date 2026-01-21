New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty headed to one of the most revered Jyotirlingas in the country - Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He sought blessings from Lord Shiva ahead of the mega release of Border 2 which stars his son Ahan Shetty in a titular role.

Several videos and photos of the actor praying at the Mahakal Temple have flooded the internet. Take a look here:

About Mahakaleshwar Temple

One of the most prominent 12 Jyotirlingas, Mahakal Temple in Ujjain is located on the banks of the Shipra River and is known for its unique south-facing idol, symbolizing Lord Shiva in the Maha Kaal avatar (the master of death). The temple is also famous for the most divine and unique Bhasma Aarti ritual.

The Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes), is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are 2 Jyotirlingas - Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is situated about 140 km south of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.

Celebs At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Several celebrities have offered prayers at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Most recently, Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Nimrat Kaur, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, singer Jubin Nautiyal, Bigg Boss 19 fame Mridul Tiwari, Ravi Mohan, Sanjay Dutt and some team members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah visited the temple and took the blessings of Lord Shiva.