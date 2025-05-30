Advertisement
SUNIEL SHETTY

Suniel Shetty Wishes Paresh Rawal Birthday Amid Ongoing 'Hera Pheri 3' Conflict

Suniel Shetty's Birthday wish to Paresh Rawal amid ongoing Hera Pheri 3 Conflict 

|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 05:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
Suniel Shetty Wishes Paresh Rawal Birthday Amid Ongoing 'Hera Pheri 3' Conflict (Source: X@Suniel Shetty)

Mumbai : Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty penned a beautiful message for his co-star and friend Paresh Rawal on his 70th birthday amid the ongoing Hera Pheri 3 row.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Suniel Shetty described Paresh Rawal as a "powerhouse of wit and wisdom" while extending a sweet birthday wish for the actor.

He wrote, "To the man... Who is a powerhouse of both Wit & Wisdom and an even more wonderful human being. Happy happy birthday Pareshji. Much love and respect always."
The actor shared a picture from their last appearance at the Mumbai International airport in November last year. They were joined by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The beautiful birthday wish by Suneil Shetty came amid the ongoing dispute between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal after the latter actor's sudden departure from 'Hera Pheri 3' earlier this month.
Rawal's sudden exit from the popular franchise was also a big blow to actor Suniel Shetty, who played the calm and collected Shyam in the classic comedy.

Suniel, while speaking to ANI, expressed his "shock" over Rawal's exit. He said he was left "completely heartbroken" after hearing the news.

"I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know," Shetty said.

Suniel also made it clear that he feels a third instalment cannot happen without 'Babu Bhaiya.

'"It cannot happen. 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu here, it doesn't work," he added.

Paresh Rawal played the role of Shyam in Hera Pheri, while Akshay Kumar donned Raju's character, and Paresh Rawal played Baburao's role in the movie. 

