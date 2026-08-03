New Delhi: There's something about Sunil Grover's entry on screen that just makes you smile, whether he's playing 'Gutthi' or the unforgettable 'Dr Mashoor Gulati.' Even his blink-and-miss appearances in films like Ghajini and Heropanti stuck with people. As he turns 49 today, here's a look back at how he actually got here, because it wasn't easy.
Sunil was born on August 3, 1977, in Mandi Dabwali, a small town in Haryana's Sirsa district. His father, JN Grover, worked as a manager at the State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur. Sunil went on to do his Masters in Theatre from Punjab University, Chandigarh. His younger brother Anil studied theatre too.
Funnily enough, young Sunil didn't dream of comedy. He wanted to be an astronaut. But mimicry and making people laugh came naturally to him even then. In fact, during a drama competition in class 12, the chief guest jokingly said Sunil shouldn't have even entered, since he was clearly better than everyone else.
In his first year of college, Sunil heard that comedian Jaspal Bhatti was holding auditions. He walked in without expecting much. Bhatti, his wife, and the show's director were all sitting there. After Sunil performed a few bits and handed over his photo, Bhatti scribbled something on the back, that he could be considered for "clerk-type" roles. A small note, but it turned out to be a big beginning. That was Sunil's foot in the door, and he started doing shows with Bhatti soon after.
His first actual TV appearance came in Full Tension, where he played a dacoit in a New Year special episode.
Sunil moved to Mumbai at just 18, convinced success was right around the corner. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, he admitted that his first year was mostly spent partying, since he was confident things would fall into place. Reality hit hard. He was earning just Rs 500 a month, less than Rs 20 a day. He got by on savings and money from home.
Slowly, it dawned on him that Mumbai was full of people who'd been stars in their own hometowns, but here, everybody was just another struggler. When the money ran out completely, life forced him to face things head on.
During this rough patch, he thought a lot about his father, a man who'd once wanted to be a radio announcer, even had an offer, but had to take a bank job instead because his own father disapproved. His dad regretted that decision his whole life. That memory pushed Sunil to keep going instead of giving up.
He even got cast in a TV show once, shot for three days, and was replaced just like that. But voiceover work started trickling in, and by his own admission, it became his lifeline during the years TV and films kept rejecting him. A radio show that was originally meant only for Delhi ended up airing nationally, and things finally started moving, radio, TV, films, one after another.
Early on, he worked on shows like Professor Money Plant, Ssshhh...Koi Hai, Kaun Banega Champu, Kya Aap Paanchvi Fail Champu Hain?, Chala Lallan Hero Banne, and the first 26 episodes of India's first silent comedy show, Gutur Gu.
Sunil started out in the industry back in 1995, but it was 'Gutthi' on Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013 that made him a household name overnight.
He left the show in 2014, tried Mad in India on Star Plus, a similar character, but the show didn't last. He returned to Comedy Nights with Kapil, which eventually ended in January 2016. When The Kapil Sharma Show launched on Sony, Sunil joined again, this time bringing characters like 'Dr Mashoor Gulati' and 'Rinku Bhabhi' to life, both instant audience favourites.
In March 2017, a very public fight between Sunil and Kapil Sharma became the talk of the town. Reports claimed Kapil had shouted at Sunil and even thrown a shoe at him mid-flight. Kapil later addressed it in a 2017 interview with Bollywood Hungama, saying the stories had been massively exaggerated. He admitted there was tension, and that he paid a heavy price for it, but denied the shoe-throwing version, calling it something blown out of proportion.
Kapil later apologised publicly, writing on Twitter and Facebook that he considered Sunil like a brother. Sunil, for his part, said he'd been deeply hurt and wrote that people deserve basic respect, even more than animals do, and that if someone's trying to correct you, the least you can do is not abuse them.
Kapil later clarified that his actual argument had been with Chandan Prabhakar, not Sunil. He was stressed before the flight and ended up snapping.
The two crossed paths again in 2020 at a wedding and shared a stage. Things thawed gradually. Sunil wished Kapil on his birthday, and by 2024, after seven long years, he returned to Kapil's show. They now work together on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Salman Khan reportedly tried more than once to bring the two back together. He became a producer on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2018 and wanted Sunil back on board. Sunil told PTI in December 2018 that he simply didn't have the time, since he was busy with Salman's film Bharat and the show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Another attempt reportedly followed in March 2019.
Eventually, on December 22, 2019, Sunil and Kapil were spotted together at Sohail Khan's birthday party, posing with Salman, a photo Kapil later shared on Instagram.
While away from Kapil's show, Sunil worked on Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Gangs of Filmistan, neither of which ran very long. But 2021 brought two standout roles, Gurpal Chauhan in the web series Tandav, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sonu Singh in Sunflower, a role for which he dropped nearly 8 kilos.
In one of his more memorable non-comedy moments, Sunil walked the ramp at Myntra Fashion Week in 2015 for designer Mandira Bedi, wearing a pink and gold saree paired with sports shoes, as her showstopper instead of a professional model.
Sunil is married to Aarti Grover, and the two have a son. He's shared that he always tests his jokes on Aarti first. If she laughs, the joke makes the cut. If she doesn't, it stays out of the act. In 2022, Sunil suffered a heart attack and underwent four bypass surgeries. Doctors told him to rest for a month. He was back at work in just 25 days.
Today, Sunil's net worth is estimated between Rs 21 crore and Rs 25 crore, making him one of the wealthiest names on Indian television. While Kapil Sharma reportedly earns around Rs 5 crore per episode, Sunil is said to take home close to Rs 25 lakh per episode, putting him among the highest-paid comedians on the show.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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