In his first year of college, Sunil heard that comedian Jaspal Bhatti was holding auditions. He walked in without expecting much. Bhatti, his wife, and the show's director were all sitting there. After Sunil performed a few bits and handed over his photo, Bhatti scribbled something on the back, that he could be considered for "clerk-type" roles. A small note, but it turned out to be a big beginning. That was Sunil's foot in the door, and he started doing shows with Bhatti soon after.