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Sunil Grover at 49: From Rs 500 a month to one of TV's richest comedians, the story behind Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi

Sunil Grover birthday: As Sunil Grover celebrates his 49th birthday, here's a look at his remarkable journey from a small-town dreamer earning just Rs 500 a month to becoming one of India's highest-paid comedians. From Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati to his fallout and reunion with Kapil Sharma, his story is one of resilience, reinvention and laughter.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
Sunil Grover at 49: From Rs 500 a month to one of TV's richest comedians, the story behind Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi
Image Credit: Sunil Grover, Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Sunil Grover at 49: From Rs 500 a month to one of TV's richest comedians, the story behind Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi
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