Sunil Grover Roasts Archana Puran Singh Over Her Gigantic Diamond Ring, Says ‘Costs As Much As 7- Bedroom Flat In Mumbai’

New Delhi: Archana Puran Singh has successfully ventured into vlogging and looks like, after Farah Khan, she too is enjoying her stint on YouTube. In her latest vlog, Archana shared a 'behind-the-scenes' (BTS) moments from The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Archana gave a sneak-peek from the episode which welcomed players from the Indian women’s cricket team on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Right from her house to vanity fan on the sets, Archana took the viewers on a visual ride. As she sits on the makeup chair to get her hair and make-up she says, "Today is the first day and the first episode of The Great Indian Couple season 4. Before starting my makeup, I’m applying ice on my face. Ice helps calm inflammation and reduces puffiness, which I have right now. My hair will keep curling for almost an hour, as it takes a lot of time to set."

Archana Puran Singh Meets Krushna Abhishek In Vanity

Later, Archana meets Krushna Abhishek inside his vanity van. Krushna can be seen dressed as Shah Rukh Khan and reveals that they are starting the episode with one of their best acts, Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan. Archana says, "Sunil, of course. He is more Salman than Salman himself. And you teach Shah Rukh the dance step that you made famous."

Sunil Grover Roasts Archana

This is followed by Archana catching up with Sunil Grover after his act. Soon after she enters his vanity van, Sunil held her hands and asked the cameraman to focus on the large diamond ring she was wearing. He joked, “This could buy a seven-bedroom flat with a kitchen and hall in Worli, Mumbai.”

In a candid chat, Sunil Grover asks her if she feels bad when being teased but Archana quipped saying 'she doesn’t mind at all' as they are her own people and can say anything, but if someone else from outside tries it, they should dare to say it.

Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' season 4 brings back Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu among others returning as the main cast members.