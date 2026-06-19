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Sunil Grover’s viral Ghat video wins hearts, fans praise his simplicity | WATCH

Sunil Grover's latest social media video showing him sleeping on a Ganga ghat under the open sky has gone viral, with fans praising the actor-comedian's simplicity and down-to-earth lifestyle.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Sunil Grover’s viral Ghat video wins hearts, fans praise his simplicity | WATCH
Image Credit: (Image: @whosunilgrover/Instagram)

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