Sunil Grover’s viral Ghat video wins hearts, fans praise his simplicity | WATCH

Sunil Grover recently took to social media, giving fans a glimpse into his simple lifestyle. The actor and comedian shared a video on social media, where he was seen sleeping on a Ganga ghat at night.
In the clip, Sunil can be seen resting on the pavement under the open sky, while several devotees are also seen sleeping nearby. The serene video quickly caught the attention of social media users and has garnered more than 5.5 million views.
Sharing the video, Sunil captioned the post, “Taare Zameen Par.” The clip featured the devotional track “Jai Kaal Mahakal” in the background, adding to its spiritual atmosphere.
While the exact location of the video has not been confirmed, social media users speculated that it may have been filmed in either Rishikesh or Haridwar.
Take a look:
The video received an overwhelming response from fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with red heart emojis and messages of admiration.
One fan wrote, “This is why you're so loved,” while another commented, “Kamaal ka insaan aur favourite kalakaar (Amazing person and favourite artiste).” Several users also described the actor as “down to earth,” praising his humble nature despite his celebrity status.
This is not the first time Sunil has shared moments from his everyday life. A few months ago, he posted a video of himself washing clothes at a roadside hand pump. Dressed in a light pink T-shirt and black sweatpants, the actor was seen washing clothes in a bucket before pumping water to wash his face.
The video featured the classic song “Na Tum Hamen Jano” by Hemant Kumar from the 1962 film Baat Ek Raat Ki.
In another post that went viral, Sunil was seen making rotis on a traditional chulha. The actor carefully kneaded the dough, rolled out the rotis and roasted them over an open flame. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Friends, roti kha lo.”
On the professional front, Sunil Grover was last seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Known for his impeccable comic timing, the actor continues to entertain audiences through his performances and social media presence.
His mimicry of Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kader Khan and Salman Khan, remains widely popular online. With his latest viral post, Sunil has once again shown fans a side of his personality that goes beyond comedy, earning appreciation for his simplicity and grounded approach to life.
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