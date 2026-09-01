/Sunil Pal not happy with Archana Puran Singh’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ appearance, raises concerns over family remarks

Sunil Pal isn't happy with Archana Puran Singh, and he's not staying quiet about it. His issue? Her decision to appear on India's Got Latent, specifically how her family got dragged into the episode. Orry, Sharon Verma, and Nishant Suri were also on the panel that day.
During the show, host Samay Raina reportedly cracked jokes at the expense of Archana's husband, Parmeet Sethi, calling him "jobless." He didn't stop there. Comments about her sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, followed too, remarks that quickly stirred up controversy online.
Pal doesn't take this lightly. He's said before that he respects Archana, even sees her as something of a mentor. So watching her family get mocked like that? It hurt. Not just him, either; he says plenty of her fans felt the same way. In a video message, he made his stance clear: Archana shouldn't have brought her family onto a show like that in the first place. Disrespectful comments were bound to follow, and fans, understandably, weren't okay with it.
His advice going forward is blunt. Skip shows like India's Got Latent altogether, he says, money or no money, other reasons or not. Some platforms just aren't built for public figures who've earned real respect over the years.
He circled back to the same point again: the jokes about her husband and kids were upsetting, disrespectful, plain and simple. He admitted it personally got to him, hearing all that.
Sunil Pal has previously also criticised Samay Raina and India’s Got Latent. However, Archana Puran Singh has not yet responded to his recent comments. The issue has once again sparked debate around comedy, boundaries, and what should or should not be said on entertainment pl
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