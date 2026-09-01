/Sunil Pal not happy with Archana Puran Singh’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ appearance, raises concerns over family remarks

Pal doesn't take this lightly. He's said before that he respects Archana, even sees her as something of a mentor. So watching her family get mocked like that? It hurt. Not just him, either; he says plenty of her fans felt the same way. In a video message, he made his stance clear: Archana shouldn't have brought her family onto a show like that in the first place. Disrespectful comments were bound to follow, and fans, understandably, weren't okay with it.