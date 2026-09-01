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  • /Sunil Pal not happy with Archana Puran Singh’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ appearance, raises concerns over family remarks

Sunil Pal not happy with Archana Puran Singh’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ appearance, raises concerns over family remarks

Comedian Sunil Pal has criticised Archana Puran Singh for appearing on India’s Got Latent, objecting to jokes made about her family on the show.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Sunil Pal not happy with Archana Puran Singh’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ appearance, raises concerns over family remarks
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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