Sunil Pal slams vulgar stand-up content, says it is harming future generations: 'They don't respect elders...'

Mumbai: Veteran stand-up comedian Sunil Pal has voiced strong concerns over the growing obscenity in modern comedy, saying abusive and vulgar content is negatively influencing young audiences and damaging the legacy of clean entertainment.

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In an interview with ANI, Pal reflected on his early life, his rise from a small town near the Maharashtra-Telangana border to Mumbai's entertainment industry, and his disagreement with the direction of present-day stand-up comedy.

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Pal said he grew up in Balharshah in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, where he took up several small jobs during childhood to support himself and his family.

"I used to sell double roties, kites, work as a potter. I used to become Mickey Mouse at birthday parties. I used to become an assistant at the vegetable shop in the weekly market," he said.

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The comedian recalled buying second-hand books and clothes while nurturing his passion for films and music despite financial struggles. He said he built friendships with staff members at local theatres to watch movies and listen to songs.

"I used to listen to Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Shatrughan Sinha, Om Prakashji, Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi," Pal said.

Speaking about a formative moment in his life, Pal remembered winning a steel bowl as a prize during a railway gathering and receiving advice from his father.

"My father said, 'Where you get knowledge, take knowledge. Where you get love, you get blessings. Whatever you get, collect it in this bowl," he recalled.

Pal also shared details of his struggles before entering comedy professionally. He said he worked in Nagpur, drove a three-wheeled rickshaw, and later moved to Mumbai with hopes of finding work in orchestras and stage performances.

Eventually, he began performing mimicry acts and impressions of actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar and Amol Palekar during orchestra shows.

Discussing today's comedy landscape, Pal criticised creators who rely on abusive language and explicit material for popularity on social media platforms.

"There is no censor on YouTube," he said, adding that many creators are "destroying the future generation in the process of shortcuts."

Pal said many stand-up acts focus excessively on "abuse, alcohol" and offensive humour instead of creativity and family entertainment.

"In their 10-15 minute stand-up, all these things happen. They don't respect the elders," he said. The comedian also claimed that several artists privately agree with his concerns but avoid speaking publicly.