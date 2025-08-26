Sunita Ahuja Claims Son Yashvardhan Is Doing A ‘Better Film’ Than Saiyaara

New Delhi: Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, recently spoke about their son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut. While fans eagerly await an update on his first film, Sunita claimed that the project he is working on is “even better than Saiyaara.”

In an interview with Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita responded to a social media comment where a fan wrote, “Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha.” (Yashvardhan is so handsome, he should have been in Saiyaara).

Reacting to this, Sunita said: “I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash.” (I wish, but Yash is doing an even better film).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja Files For Divorce, Accuses Govinda Of Cheating, Cruelty: Report

Sunita also revealed that though she hasn’t watched Saiyaara yet, Yashvardhan has already seen it twice. She added: “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai Netflix pe (laughs). But good, good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye.”

(I haven’t seen it yet. Yash has seen it twice. I will watch it, I want to see it. It’s probably releasing on Netflix on the 14th. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. I want all of them to earn a good name.)

Sunita on Rasha and Yashvardhan’s Friendship

Rasha Thadani and Yashvardhan Ahuja recently recreated Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, one of the classic hits of their parents, Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

When asked about her son’s bond with Rasha, Sunita said: “Yash has a bond with her. I have not met her properly yet. But Raveena had asked me to watch the trial of Rasha’s film (Azaad), though I couldn’t attend as I was in Jaipur at Khatu Shyam Temple. However, I later watched the film in a theatre and I liked it. She is a sweet girl and reminded me of Raveena’s younger days.”

Also Read: Govinda-Sunita Divorce Rumour: Daughter Tina Ahuja Breaks Her Silence, Says 'Kya Bolun Mai... I Don't Pay Attention To Rumours'

Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Debut Film

For the unversed, Yashvardhan Ahuja will make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of filmmaker Sai Rajesh’s Telugu hit Baby (2023).

Govinda–Sunita Marriage in Headlines

Recently, Sunita and Govinda made news after reports of their alleged divorce surfaced in the Bandra Family Court, Mumbai.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987 but kept their marriage under wraps until the birth of their daughter Tina in 1988. The couple later welcomed their son Yashvardhan in 1997